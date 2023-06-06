Plaquemine Garden Club spruces up area flowerbeds for summer

Special to The Post South

Plaquemine Garden Club members partnered with Iberville Parish workers to refurbish the Iberville Parish Courthouse flower beds. The planted more than 450 plants. Iberville Parish Courthouse is located at 58050 Mariam St. in Plaquemine.

The historic Dr. Hiriat’s Office at 57735 Main St., Plaquemine, across from the Iberville Parish Museum, was spruced up with spring flowers planted by Plaquemine Garden Club members.

Plaquemine Garden Club members, Donna Carville, Lydia Vadnais, Jeannie Panepinto, Jelina Ourso, Kathleen Cooper and Arlette Rodrigue cleaned, replanted and remulched the Iberville Parish Museum flowerbed and flowerpots located at 57735 Main St., Plaquemine, LA 70764-2564. A special thank you goes out to the City of Plaquemine for watering.

Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs, Inc.