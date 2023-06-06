Prepare now for hurricane season, OEP director says

John Dupont

Iberville Parish residents should put a plan in place in the early weeks of the 2023 hurricane season in the event of a catastrophic storm, Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Clint Moore said.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami predict a “near normal” season.

Hurricane season began June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. The quiet 2022 season provided a reprieve for area residents after Hurricane Laura in August 2020 and, particularly, Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021.

“Last year, we were spared several storms, but we can’t let our guards down,” he said. “All it takes is one hurricane for it to be a big deal for us.”

Residents should remember the damage Hurricane Ida dealt Iberville Parish, Moore said.

And they should not forget how it could have been much worse.

“That was very close, but we got fortunate that things didn’t come our way,” he said. “It was headed toward us, turned east at last minute and affected more of New Orleans than our area … areas like LaPlace still have trees down.”

Residents should take the “earlier, the better” approach to preparation, particularly to beat the crowds and shortages of staples and fuel that precede landfall.

It’s all part of having a plan in place, he said.

“You have to ask yourself what you would do if that was to come to our area,” Moore said. “Where would you go and what would you do?”

He also urges residents to keep an ample supply of nonperishables and bottled water, along with batteries.

Iberville Parish’s emergency alert system provides automated notification alerts.

Residents can register their cell phone now to receive critical messages from the parish's Emergency Alert System. To register online, click on the picture to the right or call the Office of Emergency Preparedness at (225) 687-5140.

No changes have been made on the shelters, most of which are located at civic centers, and/or high school gyms across the parish.

“It all depends on the severity of the storm and the track of the storm if we decide to use one locally, Moore said.

Here is a checklist of things to do before hurricane seasons begins.

Know your zone. Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation area by contacting your local government/emergency management office or by checking the evacuation site website.

Put together an emergency kit, such as flashlights, generators and storm shutters.

Write or review your family emergency plan. Sit down with family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster. Start at the Ready.Gov emergency plan webpage.

Review your insurance policies to ensure you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.

Understand National Weather Service forecasts, especially the meaning of “watches” and “warnings.”

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.