LOCAL

Shintech Louisiana donates $50K to Iberville Chamber Foundation scholarship program

Staff Report

During a recent ceremony, Shintech Louisiana presented the Iberville Chamber of Commerce check for $50,753 for the Iberville Chamber Foundation’s Industrial Vocation Scholarship Program.

Pictured during the presentation are, from left: Executive Committee Board Member Cory Callegan, Shintech Louisiana; Board Chairman Katherine Daigle, Eastman Chemical; Danny Cedotal, Shintech Louisiana Production Manager; Executive Committee Board member Glynna Mayers, Dow Chemical; Pam Boesch, Iberville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director; Executive Committee Board member Chris Daigle, Daigle's Supermarket and Chairman-elect Chris Reeves, Edwards Jones. In the back row are executive committee board member/Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion; Executive Committee Board Member Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Captain Monty Migliacio; Executive Committee Board Member Jude Barker, Barker Brothers and Executive Committee Board Member/ Iberville Parish Sales Tax Director David Hall.

Shintech Louisiana raised the funds through its recent golf tournament.

The scholarships support high school seniors interested in pursuing careers as millwrights, welders, pipefitters, electrical/instrumentation specialists, process technicians, or other roles in the industrial and construction industries.

These scholarships facilitate a sustainable process to recruit, train, and develop area residents for successful local careers in the industry.

This year we were able to present 11 graduates with $1,500 each to use towards tuition in various industrial vocations.

“Shintech continues to make us proud and carry through on their mission to 'Buy Local, Live Local, Hire Local,' Iberville Parish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Boesch said.