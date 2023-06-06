Shintech Louisiana donates $50K to Iberville Chamber Foundation scholarship program

Staff Report

During a recent ceremony, Shintech Louisiana presented the Iberville Chamber of Commerce check for $50,753 for the Iberville Chamber Foundation’s Industrial Vocation Scholarship Program.

Shintech Louisiana raised the funds through its recent golf tournament.

The scholarships support high school seniors interested in pursuing careers as millwrights, welders, pipefitters, electrical/instrumentation specialists, process technicians, or other roles in the industrial and construction industries.

These scholarships facilitate a sustainable process to recruit, train, and develop area residents for successful local careers in the industry.

This year we were able to present 11 graduates with $1,500 each to use towards tuition in various industrial vocations.

“Shintech continues to make us proud and carry through on their mission to 'Buy Local, Live Local, Hire Local,' Iberville Parish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Boesch said.