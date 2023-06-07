Second annual CrawFest draws thousands to Bayou Pigeon

John Dupont

An event that began last year to restore a lost tradition showed signs Saturday that it may become bigger than ever.

A crowd of more than 5,000 gathered at the grounds behind the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Hall for the second annual Bayou Pigeon CrawFest, hosted by the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association.

Chris Daigle, president of the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association, said he was amazed by the turnout.

“All I can say is, “Wow.” … there’s no other way to explain what we witnessed today,” he said. “It was a coming together of families, loved ones, friends and a community built by the foundation of a rich heritage known for hospitality.”

Attractions included live music, 30 vendors, raffles, a silent auction, two live auctions, homemade desserts and many other food items – especially crawfish.

Volunteers cooked 1,505 lbs. – 43 sacks – of boiled crawfish for the event. In addition, they used 127 lbs. of peeled crawfish to serve up fettucine, stew, pies and boudin.

Bayou Pigeon resident Chris Crochet was among many volunteers who braved the heat to boil crawfish. He arrived about 7 a.m. to help with the boils and stayed well into the afternoon.

“Some of the people were around 5 in the morning,” said Crochet, as he scooped crawfish in to one cardboard tub after another. “But I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else – I hope this continues.”

The festival also brought back a tradition the community lost six years ago.

The Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association building previously served as the sanctuary for St. John of Arc Catholic Church, which held its annual fair every June.

The church parish and the fair ended when the Diocese of Baton Rouge closed St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in 2017. The church was established in 1965. The shutdown came only 16 years after a new church sanctuary was completed.

The Diocese phased out the church parish due to “changing demographics in the Catholic population in the area, parish financial resources and future pastoral consideration.”

Even without the church parish, the community remains very close-knit.

“This community is always going to come together, no matter what,” said Eddie Cedotal, who lives in Bayou Sorrell. “When we were flooded, I was along with community members moving sandbags, feeding people and cooking … the whole nine yards.

“This community works best together,” he said. “You have people here who might hate each other but will still come out for the community, and that’s what it’s all about over here.”

Musical performers included Iris Callegan, Kerwin LeBlanc, Ernest Scott and the Funk Children and the Justin Cornett Band.

Daigle attributed the success of Crawfest to many people who donated both their time and money to bring the event to fruition.

“Our Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who sacrificed their time and those whose donations we received help to make this event a such a great success,” he said. “We started this organization five years ago to preserve the Bayou Pigeon heritage, and I would say that we are going strong and that we are headed in the right direction.”