District Attorney Tony Clayton named to Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame

John Dupont

BATON ROUGE – 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton, who has been at the helm of numerous high-profile cases during his years in office, has added another distinction to his list of accomplishments.

He’s now a Hall of Famer.

Clayton was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame during a ceremony June 2 at Lod Cook Conference Center. He was among eight inductees from across the state, including law enforcement officials, judges, and district attorneys.

Clayton serves as DA for a three-parish district that includes Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee parishes. He is a graduate of Southern University and a 1991 cum laude graduate of Southern University Law Center.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know if really deserve it,” he said. “I’ve just done the job people pay me to do, so I’m honored, and I would do it all again.”

Clayton began his career in 1992 as a prosecutor, serving in East Baton Rouge Parish under then-19th Judicial District Attorney Doug Moreau.

In 2003, he was appointed special prosecutor for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In that role, Clayton secured convictions against numerous felons. Two of the most notorious cases included serial killers Derrick Todd Lee and Sean Vincent Gillis

“Those two cases have been the apex of my career thus far, in terms of notoriety,” Clayton said. “But just in terms of the pinnacle, it has been all about bringing justice for people who were injured, and to bring justice to their family members.

He also presided over a case against Monique Kitts, who was convicted for the second-degree murder of her husband in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Clayton said he also takes pride in the convictions he has secured for perpetrators in child molestation cases.

“To see the perpetrator die in prison does something for me,” he said. “The most difficult parts of my job are to see children who were sexually abused or to see the pain and agony on a mother’s face when her child has been killed unjustifiably … you can’t get over it.”

The spike in youth crime also has affected Clayton, particularly when it involves going to a murder scene.

“The worst moments of this job are when I have to go to a murder scene and see that the kids committing the murder are young and younger – and the kids they are killing are about the same age,” he said. “I don’t know if we can correct the problem or fix the problem, but I thank God that the people of the 18th Judicial District Court have allowed me the opportunity to prosecute their cases.

“I do it with a strong sense of compassion, and with the vigor of a person who needs to help the victims rebuild to make their lives as whole as they possibly can,” Clayton said.

The success as D.A. came from a man who did not plan to pursue a career in law after he graduated from Brusly High School in 1981.

He had a different pursuit in mind.

“I went to law school chasing the lady who is now my wife,” Clayton said. “She was dating a guy in law school, and I kind of had a crush on her, so I hurriedly took the law school entry exam and barely scored enough to get into law school.

“That was my desire – chasing her,” he said. “So, I ended up going to law school.”

He and his wife Paula have been married since 1999.

“I ended up getting both of my goals – getting to law school and getting with the girl I was chasing,” Clayton said. “That was two-for-one.”

He described his career in five words.

“It’s like living the dream,” Clayton said. “I had never dreamed of being a district attorney, although I aspired early on, but I thank Rick Ward for giving me the opportunity to be elected. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”