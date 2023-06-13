Elvis Cavalier appointed to lead Plaquemine Institute of the Arts

John Dupont

A familiar face soon will return to the educational landscape in Iberville Parish.

Louisiana Charter Schools USA has announced the addition of Elvis. J. Cavalier to its family of educators.

“I am so happy to be returning to Iberville Parish to help offer parents choices when it comes to their children’s education,” he said. “Iberville students are some of the smartest and most talented students that I have encountered in my career.”

He will lead the Plaquemine Institute of the Arts, a Charter School USA initiative located on the campus of the Iberville Charter Academy in Plaquemine.

“The mission of the Plaquemine Institute of the Arts is to produce confident problem solvers who will have the necessary academic and creative skills and mindsets to contribute to the global environment while imagining, creating, planning and performing in a safe, fun, engaging and unique learning environment,” Cavalier said.

The program is literacy numeracy, arts-based, technology-rich, and project-based. It emphasizes hands-on learning, encourages grouping, is arts integrated and performance oriented.

The first year – the 2023-24 school year – will include third, fourth and fifth graders. Students must apply for admission and must have at least a 2.5 GPA or submit a portfolio or attend an audition for a spot.

The Plaquemine Institute of the Arts will boast small classes with a student-to-teacher ratio of 15-to-1.

It will offer art, choral music, instrumental music, digital arts, theater, drama and dance.

Cavalier’s scope of services with Louisiana Charter Schools USA includes:

--Coordination of all programs and activities related to Iberville Charter Academy’s Visual and Performing Arts Program.

--Communication of pragmatic changes to ICA staff.

--Collaboration with leaders on monitoring ICA’s specialized program.

--Educating leaders on best practices and staff for the specialized programs within ICA.

--Conducting meeting with the school, parents and students.

--To lead the implementation of a Visual and Performing Arts Program at Iberville Charter Academy.

Cavalier has been the driving force behind innovative science and arts education reform in three parishes.

He began his teaching career nearly 30 years ago in Assumption Parish. As a young teacher, he started an environmental committee of middle schoolers who spread a message of conservationism and environmental awareness through theatrical productions. Cavalier wrote and directed plays, which began at Labadieville Middle School, but quickly spread throughout the district.

The Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Program honored and sponsored the production for several years.

While in Assumption Parish, he received advanced degrees, participated in LASIP and other science initiatives, sought and received graduate credit through many universities, and excelled as a teacher, coach, program director and grant-writer.

He also managed to win teacher honors at the local, district, state and national levels.

Cavalier received his greatest honor when the Louisiana Wildlife Federation presented him with the Governor’s Award as the top Louisiana Conservationist of the Year.

He was named the Director of the St. James Parish Science and Math Academy (SMA). He transformed a failing African American junior high school into a perennial high achieving institution.

The school was honored with a National Magnet School of Distinction Commendation, sent students to International Science Fairs and won the state robotics competition.

From a district standpoint, the environmental theatrical productions became more and more massive, selling out the 3,000-seat Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux for eight consecutive years.

The Summer Bayou Camp Program became the Great River Camp Program, allowing students from surrounding river parishes to participate. That program also received state and national awards.

He has often said that the greatest career decision of his life was when he decided to join the Iberville Parish Public School System. The district sought a different type of school -- a magnet school focusing on Science, Math, and the Arts. Cavalier was given the rare task of actually “building a school and curriculum from scratch.” He seized the opportunity.

As Chief Academic Officer, he was subjected to both positive and negative vibrations as he moved the school district forward through uncharted educational waters.

Under his leadership in Iberville, MSA was a five-time recipient of the National Magnet School of Excellence, and four-time honoree as Apple Distinguished school.

“I invite any interested parent to call me, and I will meet with them anywhere one on one and discuss this program that I believe would greatly benefit their third, fourth or fifth grader,” Cavalier said. “Every child has pixie dust in them -- pixie dust comes from within.

“As educators it is our job and responsibility to draw it out of them and help them shine,” he said. “We just need to have a place where they can go to let their light shine.”