Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi inducted into Justice Hall of Fame

John Dupont

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi cites two components that have been a mainstay throughout his life.

“Law enforcement and public service have always been a part of my life,” he said. “My family and I learned at an early age the importance of helping others.”

His commitment out him in an elite group.

Stassi was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame during a ceremony June 2 at the Lod Cook Conference Center. He was among eight inductees from across the state, including law enforcement officials, judges and district attorneys.

Long before he wore a badge, the sheriff saw his father – the late Ralph Stassi – work in law enforcement.

“He worked his way through the ranks under two sheriffs and retired as Chief Criminal Deputy,” the sheriff said. “I witnessed the way he treated people and how people responded to him.

“I have tried to emulate his soft heart when someone was in need and his tough side when criminal actions harmed others,” he said.

His mother, Patricia, came from a long line of educators. Her career spanned more than 30 years.

“She made a huge impact on the lives of her students, he said. “Her love of teaching has been passed on to my sister and my youngest daughter who recently started her teaching career.

“Our parents taught us the importance of family, hard work and giving back to the community,” Stassi said. “They have made us who we are today.”

He also elaborated on how a law enforcement career also affects family life.

Everything from the long hours to the non-stop phone calls go with the territory in law enforcement, Stassi said.

In all of that, he has always had the support of his wife, Caroline.

“The job pulls us away from dinners and family gatherings … Caroline, thank you for letting me fulfill my dreams,” he said. “Thank you for being the rock of our family and thank you for your unconditional love for me and our family.”

Stassi was first elected sheriff in 2012.

He described the challenges that came with the move into that job.

“It was an emotional roller coaster … I was relieved, excited, eager, happy, and even scared,” Stassi said. “I brought all those emotions with me the day I took office with the mindset to build a sheriff’s office that every Iberville Parish resident could be proud of.”

Stassi acknowledged several people who guided him through his profession.

He said he has worked with many selfless people – too many to name – who were committed to law enforcement and public service.

Stassi cited the late Detective Ed Engolio Jr. as his mentor.

“Not only was he my mentor, but he was also my friend, and my brother-in-law,” he said. “He led by example; he had a sharp mind and a heart of gold … Ed died too young, and we all miss him dearly.”

Stassi also acknowledged former District Attorney Ricky Ward, whom he credited for dedication and guidance, along with positioning him to be elected sheriff.

“My nature is to act quickly and make snap decisions,” he said. “Ricky taught me that reflection and thought could result in more reasonable decisions.”

Stassi also acknowledged fellow Hall of Fame inductee Tony Clayton, who first suggested he run for sheriff.

“Together Ricky, Tony, Scott (Stassi), and I formed a trusted team that led to hundreds of convictions,” the sheriff said. “This team laid the foundation for me to be successful and for Tony to become a district attorney who is envied throughout the state.”

He also cited his brother Scott, who has worked closely with him throughout the years.

“We have had some pretty heated arguments over the years, but we never let those disagreements come between us,” Stassi said. “Usually, because I apologize and admit total fault.”

He said he’s not sure he would have been elected sheriff without the help of his brother, whom he considers his most trusted confidante.

“You know my weaknesses and help me work through my adversities,” the sheriff said. “Thank you for always being by my side and having my back.”

In addition, he recognized Captain Monty Migliacio for his work in the department. Stassi acknowledged Migliacio’s work for getting him elected.

“I have witnessed your growth as you assumed a supervisory role in our department,” he said. “You are a critical part of our sheriff’s office team. Your hard work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

He also recognized Mike Ranatza, Executive Director of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, for his support.

“He is a great leader of our organization,” Stassi said. “We would be at a loss without this guidance, knowledge, and support. We are lucky to have him.”

Stassi also took a moment to acknowledge of the employees in his department.

“They put on “the uniform” and face the ever-changing landscape of criminal activity and technology,” he said. “Their ability to adapt to these changes makes me proud. We stand together to protect the lives and safety of our citizens.”

Finally, he recognized the people of Iberville Parish for their support over the years.

“They have put their trust in me as their sheriff,” he said. “I along with my deputies will continue to work hard to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities we serve. “I am proud to accept this award on behalf of my family, my Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office family, and the citizens of Iberville Parish,” Stassi said.

Sheriff Stassi is married to Caroline Engolio Stassi. They have one son, two daughters, four grandchildren and their guardian angel, Christopher. A showcase of memorabilia honoring Sheriff Stassi has been established in his honor at the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at the La. State Penitentiary at Angola as part of his induction into the Justice Hall of Fame.