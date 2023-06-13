Juneteenth festivities June 16 in St. Gabriel

John Dupont

The Juneteenth Freedom Day festivities on Friday, June 16, will kick off the second summer of “Friday Nights Live” this week in St. Gabriel.

The celebration will be on the St. Gabriel Community Center grounds at 1400 Gordon Simon LeBlanc Drive.

Music from Voyage will kick off the celebration at 6 p.m. Tyler Kinchen will perform from 7:45 to 9 p.m.

Juneteeth, which became an American federal holiday in June 2021 by proclamation from President Biden, celebrates the emancipation of African Americans and the abolition of slavery. State offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.