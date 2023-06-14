No solar farm permits issued for White Castle area, Iberville Parish President says

John Dupont

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso issued a notice June 9 to White Castle residents that no permission or authority has been given for building a solar farm in the immediate area around Richland Road.

"I would like to inform you, if a representative from a solar farm company knocks on your door wanting to explore your thoughts on the potential for building a solar farm in the immediate area, rest assured, no permission or authority has been given to any company to build a solar farm in Iberville Parish," he said in a message on social media.

No company has fulfilled the first step, per Iberville Parish Council Ordinance (#IPC-001-2023), which is to provide a "Recorded Lease Agreement," he said.

"There has been no Parish Council vote, no permit and no approval any kind. If there, you will be made aware," Ourso said.

According to Subsection 3 (F), "the Notice of Lease must be signed by the lessor and lessee of the lease or sublease. The Facility owner or operator shall file the Notice of Lease in the Iberville Parish conveyance records and shall provide a copy of the recorded Notice of Lease to the Office of the Parish President."