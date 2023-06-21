2023 Louisiana Legislative Session productive, yet frustrating, Brown says

John Dupont

The 2023 Louisiana Legislative Session brought a different challenge for lawmakers, according to state Rep. Chad Brown.

A budget surplus of more than $2 billion left legislators debating on where the money should go.

“Being a fiscal session, it was mostly dominated by fiscal issues,” said Brown, D-Plaquemine. “Let’s just say I’ve often heard it’s more difficult to govern or work with the budget when you have more money than when you don’t have any money because of deciding what you’re doing to do.”

For Iberville Parish, Brown secured revenue for various projects, including the realignment of La. 77 in Grosse Tete.

The move will allow for an upgrade for the road where it intersects with a railroad track not far from the Tiger Truck Stop.

“That was a welcome addition to the area and allows for better navigation,” Brown said.

He also helped secure funds for Bayou Manchac for the St. Gabriel area, which has been plagued by flooding issues the past several years.

On the south end of the parish, he sponsored legislation that will fund repairs on the intersection of La. 69 at Bowie Street going into the Town of White Castle.

That project comes one year after he pushed for funds from the Watershed Initiative for the cleaning and dredging of White Castle Canal.

“It was recently announced that the money has been approved and it will increase capacity to White Castle Canal to alleviate flooding in White Castle and the White Castle area going south,” he said.

Lawmakers put $600 million toward debt retirement. Meanwhile, the Rainy Day Fund and Budget Stabilization Fund and Capital Outlay Reserve Funds are at their highest amounts ever.

“We paid off debt and saved money, but we widely decided to invest in some much-needed infrastructure projects throughout the state, especially given we don’t see the prices going down on many of those construction costs over the next few years,” he said. "To invest in some of those important roads and bridges projects was a huge accomplishment.”

The challenges in the budget came in high profile issues that have been debated for most of Gov. John Bel Edwards administration.

The debates on teacher pay proved particularly frustrating, largely because lawmakers had to settle on a $2,000 one-time stipend for educators rather than the permanent pay hike Edwards recommended on the opening day of the session.

“Not making permanent teacher pay raises was a big disappointment, and a lot of that was because of the failure to go back and negotiate with BESE on their resolution they submitted to the legislature,” Brown said. “We can’t amend it … all we could do is accept or reject it, and we couldn’t agree on that.”

The issue needs to be revisited next year, he said.

A $100 million cut in revenue from the Louisiana Department of Health also disappointed Edwards, as well as Brown.

“That happened in the last minutes, or I guess we realized it in the last minutes, and some people didn’t realize it until the budget was approved," he said. "That’s always worrisome, because you don’t know where that $100 million is coming from in the sense that many times in the budget the money in the LDH is used to acquire federal matching dollars from the federal dollars. Also, where in LDH will we make those cuts?”