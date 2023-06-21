Fate of new Mississippi River bridge could hinge on outcome of governors’ race

John Dupont

The 2023 Louisiana Legislative Session marked the last in Gov. John Bel Edwards’s administration and furthered speculation over the future of a proposed bridge between Plaquemine and St. Gabriel.

The future of bridge that has the support from Edwards now remains in question, and two Iberville Parish officials said the choice voters make in this fall’s election could be the difference maker for the project.

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, who has been outspoken for years about the need for a new bridge, said he is concerned over the comments from Congressman Garret Graves, who recently threw his support behind Steven Waguespack in the gubernatorial race.

“The only thing I heard was from Congressman Garret Graves, who said he’s not against the bridge between White Castle and St. Gabriel, but he thinks we need to look further north,” he said. “He’s said that two or three times about the bridge … obviously he doesn’t like the bridge where it is.”

Ourso said he had seen the comment in a story published by The Baton Rouge Business Report, and the Greater Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce has taken the same stand on the issue.

“I’m not too happy with his statement,” Ourso said. “That goes to show you his support for his good friend Steven Waguespack for governor. I won’t feel too good about this bridge having a chance in Iberville Parish.”

It’s a huge concern for state Rep. Chad Brown now that the session has ended.

“One thing that’s at the top of my mind: Whoever the next governor is, will he continue support for the Iberville Bridge,” said Brown, D-Plaquemine. “For anyone I talk to who is running for governor, that’s the question I will have for them. “

The biggest questions for candidates will involve whether they are pushing for the Iberville location and the need for the bridge to be located in Iberville Parish.

The questions will focus on the renovation and updating of infrastructure around the location, he said.

The updated traffic study conducted last year by Atlas Consulting supported Iberville as the right location, Brown said.

“That was the biggest thing people needed to realize – the bridge location was going to come down to the numbers and where the data stated it needed to be located,” he said. “The traffic study was very detailed and showed that over half of that traffic going over the Mississippi River Bridge along I-10 is local traffic.

“It means they’re coming over La. 415 and La. 1 just to get on the other side of the river — a lot of that traffic is our area, West Baton Rouge and Ascension traffic — and 80 percent of the traffic between the new bridge and the I-10 split is local traffic, so you have many people using I-10 as a surface street,” Brown said. “If you can’t take away those 60,000 vehicles going across that bridge just to get to the other side, then that would definitely improve the traffic flow through Baton Rouge.

“We want smart growth in Iberville, but unfortunately we’ve been restrained and restricted from growing just because of that congestion,” he said.