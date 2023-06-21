Appropriations bill includes funds for Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site upgrades

John Dupont

An item in the state appropriations bill will provide funds to begin much-needed repairs to one of Plaquemine’s best-known landmarks.

Lawmakers approved $500,000 for upgrades for the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site.

Efforts by Friends of the Locks, Iberville Parish President J. Michell Ourso, state Rep. Chad Brown and state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter brought the funding to fruition.

“I have to thank Rep. Brown and Sen. Kleinpeter for their diligent work,” Ourso said. “Friends of the Locks has been struggling to make a go with this, and with the help of the parish and city, with what we do to keep it open. It’s been a strain. There are issues that need to be addressed as far as maintenance on that facility that I think is a responsibility of the State of Louisiana because it’s their facility.”

Friends of the Locks is a non-profit group whose aim is to preserve the legacy of the site, which has a history that goes back to the late 19th century.

Construction of the Plaquemine Locks -- designed by Col. George W. Goethals – began in 1895. It was completed in 1909.

When it was completed, the lock had the highest freshwater lift in the world – 51 feet.

The lock served its purpose well by providing a shortcut from the Mississippi River into Louisiana's interior. By 1925, Bayou Plaquemine had become the northern terminus of the Intracoastal Canal system.

Between 1909 and 1961, it was critical to the U.S. economy as a vital transportation route. In addition, it was an important link in the U.S. supply chain during World War II, with a wide variety of supplies traveling through the Lock.

Increased river traffic during and after World War II and longer barges put a severe strain on the lock's capacity, and demand increased for a larger lock at Port Allen. In 1961, a larger set of locks began operating at Port Allen, and the Plaquemine Lock was closed after 52 years of service.

In 1972, the state had planned to demolish the Locks as part of an expansion of La. 1 through Plaquemine. Those plans were halted when Post/South co-founder Gary J. Hebert succeeded in his efforts prevent destruction of the lock and had it placed site on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Lock site is a historic gem unique in all of the United States, and it is the heart of downtown Plaquemine, so we are very excited that we are finally getting some state help to make needed repairs and upgrade the visitor experience,” said Ellie Hebert, daughter of Gary J. Hebert.

“This would not have happened without the support of Parish President Ourso and the hard work of State Rep. Chad Brown and Senator Caleb Kleinpeter,” she said. “We are very appreciative of their help. We will be meeting soon to develop a plan to make the most of this funding, and it is my hope to leverage these funds with a capital campaign to really upgrade the Lockhouse and the Lock site.”

The funding package for upgrades is long overdue, Brown said.

“Plaquemine Lock SHS is a state-owned facility under the Office of State Parks, but unfortunately we haven’t received the state funding for it like we should have,” he said. “The City of Plaquemine and Iberville Parish have gone above and beyond to help with the maintenance and utilities to help maintain that property.

“There’s waterproofing that needs to be done, work with the windows that needs to be updated,” he said. “Quite frankly, it’s a tourist destination – or we would like it to be tourist destination – so it needs to be upgraded and modernized.”

Kleinpeter said he and Brown each worked to get money for the plan.

He wants to get a grant for Friends of the Locks to help with the utilities cost for the Lock site, along with maintenance costs.

“It’s a beautiful place, and it’s a shame that when it was a national landmark, it was given to the state and the state didn’t fund it at all,” Kleinpeter said. “Mayor Ed Reeves and Parish President Ourso took it upon themselves to fund it, and I don’t think that’s right. The state should be funding this, rather than the taxpayers and the City of Plaquemine.”