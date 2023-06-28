City of Plaquemine sets Fourth of July celebration schedule

John Dupont

Work is underway on what the City of Plaquemine hopes to make its biggest Fourth of July celebration yet.

This year’s festivities will include a wide variety of events for kids and adults, along with a salute to the men and women who have served our country.

“We’re working to make it bigger and better than ever,” Plauqemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. said. “As always, we will honor our veterans, and we will have a boat parade with a grand marshal. Plus, we’ve got Justin Cornett, who has a great band that specializes in swamp pop, and we have 36 vendors and all of our traditional events for this year. All we need now is for Mother Nature to cooperate.”

The event will feature its traditional variety of arts and crafts booths, food vendors, games, music and rides.

A fireworks display will light up the skies at 9 p.m. to cap the long slate of attractions. It will feature patriotic music by Plaquemine Council 970 of the Knights of Columbus.

Sponsors for the event include A. Wilbert & Sons, The First, Plaquemine Bank & Trust, Essential Federal Credit Union

Food and crafts vendors those who want a booth at the event should contact Lorraine Hidalgo, Coordinator at (225) 687-6891

No ice chests, pets, fireworks or golf carts are allowed on site. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.

Boats can dock at Waterfront Park.

Festivities will be held rain or shine.

Here’s what in store for this year’s event:

Veterans Ceremony

A boat parade honoring U.S. veterans will depart from the landing on Bayou Plaquemine across from the Iberville Parish Jail.

Those who plan to enter the parade should have their boat in the water by 5 p.m. No fee will be charged to enter the parade. Patriotic boat decorations are encouraged.

A Veterans ceremony will follow at 6 p.m.

Free for the Fourth

The Iberville Museum will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. and the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site will welcome visitors free of charge from 3 to 7 p.m., courtesy of Iberville Parish Government.

Fun for All

Attractions for the event will include: