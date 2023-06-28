Louisiana Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter moves past initial learning curve

John Dupont

State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter felt he felt much better once he got past the 2023 Legislative Session.

It was not because he did not enjoy it. Instead, it was about the process of becoming acclimated to the hectic – and sometimes chaotic – nature of legislative sessions.

He described his first full session as a “sharp learning curve.”

“I had a little taste of the process in the special session, but that was only week,” said Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen.

At the end of the 2023 session, he said he feels more comfortable.

“Considering I was thrown to the wolves, I think I handled myself and I learned a lot,” he said. “I’m excited, probably more about next year because I’ve learned about how the money issues work and how the bills work.”

“I learned a lot,” he said. “The money had already been laid out how Rick and Jeremy wanted, but next year will be a different year."

Kleinpeter represents a district that covers the Acadiana – St. Martin and St. Landry -- and Florida parishes.

The 11-parish district includes portions of portions of Iberville, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, St. Helena, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, along with all of East Feliciana and Pointe Copuee.

“I looked at the Capitol Outlay as far as what was funded, and if I wanted to put some money in a different parish,” Kleinpeter said. “I spent some money in East Feliciana as well, because they had some infrastructure problems that needed funding, but now my district is changing. I’m going into St. Landry, and so I’ll need to go into there, as well.”

Kleinpeter said he wants to focus during next year’s session on finding funds to build a juvenile detention center for the 18th Judicial District.

In addition, he wants to push for a permanent pay raise for teachers, which lawmakers stripped from the final budget in the waning minutes of the session.

“We still haven’t dug into who stripped it, but I was willing to give it to the teachers,” Kleinpeter said.

He also wants to focus on the state roadways in need of repair.

“There are a lot of roads in bad shape throughout Louisiana, and it’s time for us to invest this money,” he said. “We paid down debt and invested money.

“We have a lot of savings account in the Rainy Day Fund and eventually that’s going to be capped out and we will get $2 billion out of that,” Kleinpeter said.

He will seek a full-term as Senator during the October elections.