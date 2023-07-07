St. Gabriel Municipal Complex completion pushed back to fall of 2024

John Dupont

Work is moving forward on the new St. Gabriel Municipal, but slower than officials expected.

The anticipated completion was late 2023 when officials broke ground for the facility that will house municipal government and a parish-maintained emergency operations center.

Supply chain issues pushed completion back to fall 2024.

“It’s a work in progress,” Mayor Lionel Johnson said. “Since 2019, the cost of everything has doubled, and that’s just a way of life. But we have the frame up, so we’re finally seeing progress.”

Funding for the facility adjacent to the current city hall will come from $5 million in funding from the state Capital Outlay Bill.

The city’s share will amount to about $1.4 million, Johnson said.

It will mark a big leap from the humble beginnings when St. Gabriel was incorporated as a town in 1994 and gained city designation in the 2000 census.

Municipal business was conducted in the old Sunshine High School building. The council members sat in metal chairs along a folding table in the school’s old band room for meetings during the first 11 years.

The new facility will house the emergency preparedness facility, the city council chamber and the municipal offices. It also will include a multipurpose area that can act as a rest area during emergency operations, Johnson said.

The emergency operations center is a partnership between the Iberville Parish Government, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and FEMA.

It marks the fourth facility the city has erected since its incorporation: