LOCAL

Salutes, music and fireworks highlight Plaquemine's July 4th Hometown Celebration

John Dupont

An evening packed with activities for the entire family highlighted the 23rd annual July Fourth Hometown Celebration presented last week by the City of Plaquemine.

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves Jr., (right) is seen here with World War II veteran Nolan "Country" Ruiz during the veterans salute at the July 4th ceremony.

Festivities included the traditional boat parade, a variety of arts and crafts booths, food vendors, games and rides.

More than 40 vendors sold arts and crafts in the Plaquemine Community Center.

A fireworks display along Bayou Plaquemine capped off the festivities for the City of Plaquemine Hometown July 4th Celebration. The Plaquemine Knights of Columbus Council No. 970 presented the display.

The boat parade featured Iberville Parish Brett Stassi, Plaquemine Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves, along with 2023 Miss Iberville Kennedy Passantino and 2022-23 Evangeline Anna Catherine Bradford.

The cornerstone of the celebration, however, focused on the Iberville Parish residents whose hard work and sacrifice have helped protect America’s freedom.

Grand Marshals for this year’s salute to the veterans included: Troy Lewis, U.S. Army; Levy Evans, U.S. Army; Ralph Laurent Jr., U.S. Air Force; John “Jack” Sherwood, U.S. Air Force, and Nolan “Country” Ruiz, a U.S. Air Force veteran from World War II.

Watercraft lined Bayou Plaquemine for the annual boat parade, one of the many events during the Plaquemine Hometown July 4th Ceremony.

Ruiz, 99, was a prisoner of war in Germany.

Meanwhile, area musician Justin Cornett performed rock, country and swamp pop tunes during the celebration.

“I thought the celebration went very well,” Reeves said. “The band was good, kept everybody dancing and kept everybody there.

Kids tried to see how high they could go up a rock wall, one of attractions for kids during the City of Plaquemine Hometown July 4th Celebration.

“Normally, after about 10 songs, fans would start peeling out of there,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we’ve booked them for next year.”

A fireworks spectacular presented by Plaquemine Council 970 of the Knights of Columbus capped off the evening’s festivities.  

Area teens learn about the history of the Plaquemine Locks during the July 4th celebration. The Gary J. Hebert Memorial Lockhouse, along with the Iberville Pairsh Museum, waived admission fees during the holiday.