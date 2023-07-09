Salutes, music and fireworks highlight Plaquemine's July 4th Hometown Celebration

John Dupont

An evening packed with activities for the entire family highlighted the 23rd annual July Fourth Hometown Celebration presented last week by the City of Plaquemine.

Festivities included the traditional boat parade, a variety of arts and crafts booths, food vendors, games and rides.

More than 40 vendors sold arts and crafts in the Plaquemine Community Center.

The boat parade featured Iberville Parish Brett Stassi, Plaquemine Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves, along with 2023 Miss Iberville Kennedy Passantino and 2022-23 Evangeline Anna Catherine Bradford.

The cornerstone of the celebration, however, focused on the Iberville Parish residents whose hard work and sacrifice have helped protect America’s freedom.

Grand Marshals for this year’s salute to the veterans included: Troy Lewis, U.S. Army; Levy Evans, U.S. Army; Ralph Laurent Jr., U.S. Air Force; John “Jack” Sherwood, U.S. Air Force, and Nolan “Country” Ruiz, a U.S. Air Force veteran from World War II.

Ruiz, 99, was a prisoner of war in Germany.

Meanwhile, area musician Justin Cornett performed rock, country and swamp pop tunes during the celebration.

“I thought the celebration went very well,” Reeves said. “The band was good, kept everybody dancing and kept everybody there.

“Normally, after about 10 songs, fans would start peeling out of there,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we’ve booked them for next year.”

A fireworks spectacular presented by Plaquemine Council 970 of the Knights of Columbus capped off the evening’s festivities.