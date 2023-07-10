'Model inmate' back in Iberville Parish Jail 24 hours after escape

John Dupont

The escapee was recovered in St. Mary Parish

An escaped inmate from Iberville Parish Jail was captured July 5 and put back behind bars 24 hours after he escaped, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Timothy Billiot, 55, of Bayou Vista, was captured by St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies after they were notified that Billiot may be headed that direction, Stassi said.

Billiot had taken the keys to a 2014 Dodge Ram and drove the truck off the jail premises about 5:30 a.m.

Stassi said he was surprised when he heard it was it was Billiot who made the escape.

Stassi described him as “a model inmate.”

“At first he told the deputies he didn’t want to talk, but then said that God told him to do it,” Stassi said.

Billiot will face additional charges for taking items from the jail.

He had been serving time on child pornography, charges, and had been a “model prisoner” for three years, Stassi said.

Billott had been serving his Department of Corrections time and had been sent to the Iberville Parish Jail to work as a trusty because of his good behavior, the sheriff said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan City Police Department assisted in capturing Billiot.