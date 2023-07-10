Special veto override session a strong possibility, local lawmakers say

John Dupont

The jury was still out Monday on whether state lawmakers would return to the State Capitol to attempt overrides on vetoes Gov. John Bel Edwards issued in the past two weeks.

Legislators could return to Baton Rouge later this month to override the veto of a bill that Edwards criticized as being an attack on the LGBTQ and transgender communities.

A veto override session can proceed only if the proposal draws a super majority from the House and Senate – 70 from the House, 26 from the Senate.

State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter said the lawmakers should move forward with the override session.

“I am for it,” said Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen. “I think we will have the votes to call for one.”

State Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, also believes the session is a strong probability.

“It’s more probable than not,” he said.

What could hold it back is the number of term-limited Republicans who would opt out.

The bill would ban discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

It also would require parental consent for schools to use transgender students’ preferred names or pronouns.

In addition, it would impose a ban on sex-change drugs and surgeries for minors.

Edwards, however, used line-item vetoes to restore $100 million lawmakers cut from the funding he requested for the Louisiana Department of Health.

The cuts to LDH came during the final minutes of the session June 8. Many legislators said after the session they were not aware of the cuts to LDH.