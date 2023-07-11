Plaquemine Garden Club names July Garden of the Month

Special to The Post South

The home of Donna and Robert Fontenot on Highway 75 in Plaquemine has been chosen by the Plaquemine Garden Club as Garden of the Month for July.

The front porch is decorated with hanging baskets with ferns. The front flower bed is planted with colorful impatiens, accented with caladiums and purple coleus. A large sago palm is the focus of the smaller bed at the front of the home.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with: Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.