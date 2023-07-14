Friends of the Lock to form committee for repair, improvement project

Plaquemine Post South

The committee that oversees the preservation and promotion of the Plaquemine Locks State Historic has $500,000 in state Capital Outlay funds at its disposal for much-needed restoration and repairs, but it’s only the first step in the upgrade plans.

The Friends of the Lock – a non-profit organization that aims to preserve the heritage of the site – plans to form a committee that will identify how to spend the funds secured by state Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, and state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, during the recent Louisiana Legislative session.

The funding is not a grant – it’s money that will be disbursed from the state Department of Treasury, said Ellie Hebert, a volunteer with Friends of the Lock.

“They’re asking specifically what the projects will be, and we don’t know that at this point," she said. "They’re also asking for a budget. Once we get going, we will have to file regular reports to them on what we spend the money on, and we will have to validate the amounts and projects.”

Hebert and Iberville Parish Tourism Director Courtney Zito Elliott recommended that FOTL establish a committee that would include professionals who could assist the organization in the handling of the funds.

Among the state requirements are a list of projects, budget, receipts for purchases, contractor bidding and work invoices – basically detailed information on every step of the cost process, Hebert said.

It will be similar to the way the FOTL had to handle documentation when the organization received a grant to re-seal the windows on the Gary J. Hebert Memorial Lockhouse, which was built in the first decade of the 20th century.

In addition, the FOTL will be signing a cooperative endeavor with the La. Department of Treasury for the funding.

Hebert and Elliott recommended that FOTL create its own fundraising initiative to carry out more upgrades and restorations.

Hebert said her goal is to raise an additional $500,000 to go along with the $500,000 the state will allocate. “There is a lot to be done, so the fund-raising initiative would help us go a lot further,” she said.

Elliot, board members Mike Carringoine and Dan Mooney and Hebert met with a historic preservation architect to review the building and provide a report listing the scope and priority of needed repairs and improvements. The architect’s recommendations should be complete within a month.

“It would be a preliminary step, but it should provide a good overall list of the work needed, along with the estimated costs,” she said.

The architect and the FOTL Board all agreed that water intrusion issues are the top priority to maintain the structural integrity of the historic building, which was completed in 1914. There are also age-related cracks in the building.

“Making the repairs and improvements she saw are easily going to eat up our $500,000,” Hebert said. “That is why we’re going to do the fundraiser to go with this.”

The board will ask for professional volunteers to serve on the project committee. Local CPA and Parish Finance Director Randall Dunn already agreed to serve on the committee, and an attorney also will be asked to serve to help with the litany of documents that will be a part of the project.

Hebert said she talked to an exhibit company about revamping the exhibit experience for visitors.

“It’s something we’d love to do and hopefully get enough fundraising money to get that project going,” she said.