Louisiana Department of Health urges protection amid summer mosquito outbreak

John Dupont

The public needs to take precautions to protect against mosquito bites that expose people to West Nile virus, according to officials from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Louisiana had 41 West Nile neuroinvasive disease cases and seven deaths in 2022.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause illness in people and animals.

While 80% of human cases are asymptomatic, many people can develop West Nile fever.

Symptoms of West Nile fever, which is a flu-like illness, can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea and/or rashes.

A small percentage of people sickened by West Nile virus can develop a severe form of infection called West Nile neuroinvasive disease or West Nile encephalitis, which can result in hospitalization and death.

Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, numbness, coma and paralysis.

These symptoms can last several weeks and carry the risk of death or permanent brain damage.

Within the past two months, there have been locally acquired cases of malaria reported in the southern United States: four in Florida and one in Texas.

No locally acquired malaria cases have been identified in Louisiana at this time.

However, competent mosquito vectors are present in the state, creating the potential for local transmission.

Malaria is a serious and potentially fatal disease. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, myalgias, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.