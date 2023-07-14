New Roads man convicted on one count of attempted murder in uncle's shooting

John Dupont

A Pointe Coupee Parish grand jury in 18th Judicial District Court convicted a New Roads man July 12 on one count of attempted second-degree murder of his uncle.

The jury returned the unanimous verdict against Casanova Carter, 33, of 619 Martin Dr. in New Roads. Jurors deliberated less than an hour before they rendered the verdict.

Carter also was convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He shot his uncle, Quincy Reed, six times April 4, 2021, and then fled the scene.

The victim identified Carter as the shooter to first responders and to law enforcement just prior to being airlifted to Our Lady of Lake Hospital, where he remained for 10 days following the shooting. Carter was arrested three days after the shooting by the New Roads Police Department.

The three-day trial was prosecuted by District Attorney’s Office Chief of Trials Chad Aguillard, along with Assistant District Attorneys Kristen Canazaro and Ali Meronek. District Judge Kevin Kimball presided over the trial.

Carter was immediately remanded to the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center. Sentencing was set for Aug. 16, 2023.

He had previously been convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

“I am mindful of the difficulty this day brings to the entire Reed family as the victim and defendant were related in this case,” Aguillard said, “However, the District Attorney’s office will not tolerate this type of violent behavior.

The swiftness of the 52-minute verdict sends a clear message that the citizens of Pointe Coupee Parish also will not stand for this type of violence in their community.”

In the past 2 ½ years, the District Attorney’s Office has successfully prosecuted 32 jury trials.

In addition, trials and guilty pleas during that time frame have resulted in 20 murder convictions, including 19 life sentences.

“I have said from day one that we would go after violent criminals with the full force of our office and would not back down from trying cases in court,” District Attorney Tony Clayton said. “The residents of our communities do not want violent offenders on the streets, and we will continue to prosecute them aggressively.

“We all want to live in safe communities, and we are working hard in the District Attorney’s Office to lock these violent criminals away for as long as possible,” he said. “I ask for the continued support of law enforcement, our parishes, and the residents to continue this fight.”

The 18th Judicial District covers Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.