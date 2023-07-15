Shelter-in-place order lifted after explosion at Plaquemine Dow plant

Staff Report

All people are accounted for, and a shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a fire and a series of explosions at the Dow Chemical complex near Plaquemine late Friday night.

Dow’s emergency services team continues to monitor the fire, according to the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness. La. 1 remains closed in front of the facility until further notice, parish officials reported on Facebook.

Officials also said Dow, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and a third party are monitoring air quality and have not picked up any readings yet.

The incident occurred in Dow's Gylcol 2 Unit, which produces ethylene oxide, parish officials said. Ethylene oxide is a sterilizing agent that is also used in anti-freeze and many other applications.

Ethylene oxide is a human carcinogen due to years of exposure but, in acute short-term exposure, it can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, respiratory problems and even vomiting, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says.

The fire isn't the first time the Glycol 2 Unit at Dow has encountered significant problems. In November 2019, a tank in the Glycol 2 Unit ruptured after a large power outage. That incident caused a shock wave that was felt as far away as Zachary. Dow is one of Louisiana's largest petrochemical facilities. The facility has more than 3,000 company and contract employees and 12 production units.