Explosion and fire at Dow Chemical Louisiana facility under investigation

An investigation is underway into the cause of explosions and a fire late Friday at Dow Chemical Louisiana complex in Plaquemine that forced a shelter-in-place and halted traffic in the vicinity for several hours.

Several explosions occurred about 9:30 p.m. at the glycol unit. The explosions were felt for miles, and as far as Baton Rouge.

In a statement released Friday night, Dow Louisiana Operations said it was “working closely with local and state agencies to respond to the incident at our Louisiana Operations site. All personnel are safe and accounted for. Air monitoring has not detected hazardous materials in the air.”

While some reports listed six explosions, it was too early to determine exactly how many erupted, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said on Sunday.

The blaze led Iberville Parish Government to order a shelter in place for the half-mile radius of the plant. The order remained intact until about 4 a.m. Saturday,

It also forced closure of the area of La. 1 near the chemical complex until mid-morning Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

“Everything is back to the norm, but it could’ve been a lot worse … we could’ve had a loss of life,” Stassi said

No offsite effects had been determined as of Sunday, Stassi said.

The focus has now shifted to the cause of the explosion.

“They’re concentrating on what caused it … there could’ve been a loss of life,” Stassi said. “They may have had a little trouble with a pump earlier that day, and they don’t know if that pump failed to cause a spark and cause the explosion … they’re not sure because everything is still on the front end.”

The cooperation among first responders helped make a difficult process run smoother, the sheriff said.

“The Louisiana State Police, the Environmental Protection Agency, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemine Fire Department and fire protection officials from Dow worked together to make sure we had no problems … we worked together smoothly,” he said.

The explosion occurred just over a year after a chlorine leak at the Olin Chemical Plant inside the Dow complex.