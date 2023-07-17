Iberville Parish President Ourso wants answers before signing request for Watershed audit

John Dupont

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said he wants more information from governmental officials before he considers joining the Ascension Parish president on a request for an audit on the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

Ourso said last week he had been approached by Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment about joining him on the request for an audit of the funding package that was supposed to improve waterflow and strengthen flood protection for areas the areas affected by the August 2016 flood.

The biggest question involves whether it was earmarked for parishes that deserved the funds.

Ourso said he does not want to jump the gun on audit request.

“You know there’s a criteria with money that comes from the feds and how it’s allocated, and I understand they have to follow those rules,” he said.

Ourso said he had a meeting set for earlier this week (after press time) with Pat Forbes, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

The Parish President said he does not want to make a decision based merely on speculation.

“I like facts, and it’s important not to speculate or to accuse someone of something,” he said.

The decision on the whether to join Ascension on the audit, however, would come from the Parish Council, which was set to decide on it at the July 18 meeting.

“I don’t want smoking mirrors … I want to make sure everything is good,” Ourso said.

Ourso worked with Forbes on funds during Hurricanes Gustav and Ike, which led Iberville to secure funds for the Ochsner Medical Complex, which includes a 24/7 emergency department. It filled a void after River West Medical Center closed in 2008 after Hurricane Ike.

“I also understand that Mr. Forbes has a boss,” Ourso said. “I don’t want to point all the fingers at Forbes … he has a boss to answer to, and everyone knows who the boss is, where he has to do it and what he has to do it.

“That’s no different from me with the people under me in my office. That’s the political side and I’m going to find that out Monday.”

The goal, however, is to ensure better flood protection for Iberville Parish.

The August 2016 flood deluged much of the East Iberville area.

More recently, storms in May and June of 2021 brought extensive flooding to the area, which led Ourso to declare a one-year moratorium on development in unincorporated areas on the east bank.

Ultimately, the eastbank needs additional help on flood protection, he said.

“On behalf of Mr. Cointment, he and I share the Spanish Lake Basin, and the parish of Iberville has the most acreage in it,” Ourso said. “That’s our holding point that we’re holding all the water and the backwater and holding it for our residents, and we can’t let the water out until all the water falls south of us, below us.

“But it’s not working anymore … there’s too much development in East Baton Rouge that’s putting the first drop in Manchac, so there has to be a day and a time and the common sense that the water in this Spanish Lake Basin has to be pumped into the Mississippi River,” he said. “That water has to be pumped to the river. If it doesn’t, then there will hardly be anymore development on the east side of the river … there’s just too much flood risk everywhere.”