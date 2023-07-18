Brumley unveils 'Hurricane Preparedness Playbook' to guide school systems through storm

John Dupont

The Louisiana Department of Education will launch a new resource to help school systems prepare for the peak of hurricane season, according to State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.

On July 13, Brumley released the LDOE’s first “Hurricane Preparedness Playbook” during an ceremony at Lakewood Elementary School in Luling.

“Louisiana’s students, families, and educators have shown unwavering resilience in the face of extraordinary adversity,” Brumley said. “These recommendations will help modernize Louisiana’s education infrastructure and equip school systems with the necessary tools to protect their facilities pre- and post-hurricane.”

The playbook could play an important role in helping school systems during the early months of the school year, which traditionally coincides with the peak months of hurricane seasons.

Hurricanes Ida, Laura, Katrina, Gustav and others have barreled down on Louisiana in August. Some of those storms have led to school closings of a few weeks, while others sustained damage that destroyed campuses.

The playbook includes best practices and expert guidance to support school system leaders before, during, and after a hurricane. It was developed by the LDOE’s Protect Louisiana Schools Hurricane Preparedness Commission (PLSHPC) and made possible through a partnership with AT&T.

“We have invested in Louisiana communities for more than 140 years. Our employees live and work in communities across the state. We volunteer in classrooms, and we serve on PTAs,” said David J. Aubrey, president, AT&T Louisiana. “We are proud to call Louisiana home, and we are honored to support the work of the Hurricane Preparedness Commission as they continue to strengthen our communities.”

The release was hosted at Lakewood Elementary in St. Charles Parish Public Schools (SCPPS). Every school in SCPPS was impacted by Hurricane Ida, which put 300,000 kids out of school in Central and Southeast Louisiana. Lakewood Elementary’s principal, Kelli Oertling, served as a member of the PLSHPC.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.