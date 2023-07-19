Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says crime has decreased in summer

John Dupont

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says he and his deputies remain cautious, but thus far his department has seen fewer youth crimes this summer than in previous years.

“We’re doing good … knock on wood,” he said.

Summer traditionally brings an increase in youth crimes, ranging from vandalism and break-ins to fights and even homicides.

Community awareness may have helped the situation, he said.

Stassi credits his deputies and residents, who are perhaps keeping a closer eye on the teens and adolescents while school is out.

“I think the good people of Iberville Parish realize that we’re all in this together,” he said.

An increased presence of deputies, particularly in what he called “hot spot” areas, has helped, the sheriff said.

White Castle has been particularly calm this summer, according to Stassi.

He said some of it may stem from the presence of the deputy he staffed for the Town of White Castle to help ease the brunt of a budget crisis in the police department.

“They went from a 10-person to an 11-person shift,” he said.

Stassi will staff a deputy to assist the White Castle Police Department until the town’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

“We’re doing what we can until then, and hopefully Chief Brooks will be in better shape to run the department by then,” he said.

Stassi has provided a deputy to the department since June, when budget reports indicated the department had less than $200,000 to operate the department for the rest of the current fiscal year.

Financial reports provided by fiscal accountant Tommy LeJeune from Faulk & Winkler of Baton Rouge shows the police department has only $178,249 – less than 30 percent of this year’s budget – remaining in its coffers to operate for the next 3 ½ months.

The department is operating on a budget of $780,252 and had spent $602,003, according to the reports LeJeune presented to the council.

The amount of overtime from Jan. 1-April 30 totaled $197,750 – up from the $103,233 from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.