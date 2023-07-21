Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office works to tighten policy on vehicle keys

John Dupont

Post South

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is reviewing its policies on access to keys for spare units and vehicles parked in the jail facility.

The move comes after inmate Timothy Billiot, 55, of Bayou Vista, took the keys to a 2014 Dodge Ram on July 4 and drove to St. Mary Parish.

He was captured one day later near Morgan City.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said his office has reached out to the Louisiana Department of Corrections to help oversee the process, and to secure all aspects of the jail and workshop.

“Our plan is to have better key lockers in more secured areas, and spare keys will not be in the shop area, but will be kept in a lock box,” he said. “We want to make sure this never happens again.

“They learn and we learn from our mistakes,” Stassi said. “We want to make sure we close all the loopholes and get a fresh set of eyes from the outside to make sure this never happens again.”

Billiot will face additional charges for taking items from the jail.

He had been serving time on child pornography, charges, and had been a “model prisoner” for three years, Stassi said.

Billott had been serving his Department of Corrections time and had been sent to the Iberville Parish Jail to work as a trustee because of his good behavior, the sheriff said.