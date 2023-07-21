St. Gabriel Council blocks conditional use permit request for preschool

St. Gabriel City Council members last week denied a conditional use permit request that would have allowed for the city’s first early childhood education program.

During the July 20 council meeting, an abstention led to a 2-2 deadlock and shot down the motion that would have allowed the conditional use permit for Laura Marchand to open Purple Doves Preschool on Legion Road.

She is the director of the six schools that work with children ages 6 months to 3 years old at schools in Iberville Parish. East Iberville is the only area in the parish without that program.

She has worked more than 20 years as a consultant for early childhood programs. She launched programs in North Iberville, working with the fire marshal, School Board licensing and different programs for which they receive funding and the compliance work.

Marchand also has done contract work with the Louisiana Department of Education to work out kinks in early childhood programs – both in Baton Rouge and Gonzales – before they open to students.

The East Iberville program was a collaborative effort with the Iberville Parish School Board and Early Childhood Supervisor Lydia Canova to work in the educational component to ensure a seamless transition, Marchand said.

The program had the support of the Iberville Parish School System, said School Board member Theresa Roy, who represents the St. Gabriel area.

Councilmen Kelvin York and William Cushenberry voted against the request, while council members Jeffrey Hayes and Melvin Hasten approved.

Councilman Hosa Redditt abstained, which nullified the motion.

“I understand both sides, but I wanted to avoid a conflict of interests,” he said. “I know some people had some concerns about the location, and I hope they can work it out.”

Several residents said during the meeting that the lack of early learning facilities on the Eastbank forces parents to bring their children to schools in Baton Rouge or Gonzales each day.

“It was disheartening, and I was shocked, being it was such a great need to the community when people are having to drive to Baton Rouge, Gonzales or Prairieville who have to drive back to St. Gabriel to go to work,” Marchand told Post/South the morning after the meeting.

Marchand told the Council that Purple Doves was in collaboration with the Iberville Parish School Board and would take children ages 6 months to 3 years old.

It would use the same curriculum as the public schools to allow for a seamless transition, she said.

Cost for enrollment would have been determined on a sliding scale based on income.

“I see this as a great opportunity for families with kids,” Hayes said.

The school would be located on property that is also occupied by the local American Legion post. The property belongs to the American Legion post, and a permanent building cannot be placed on the property.

Opposition stemmed from traffic in the area along Legion Drive, along with the use of T-buildings, which some said would be an eyesore.

Marchand said it would have been convenient for parents, teachers, city employees and other area workers.

“I am disheartened, and I was shocked that it failed,” she said. “There is such a great need to a community where people who live and work in St. Gabriel are having to drive to Baton Rouge, Gonzales or Prairieville to bring their young children to classes and then have to drive back to St. Gabriel to go to work.”

York said he was concerned about the traffic in the area, while Cushenberry said it would take away a prime location for retail development.

“I’m for retail – strictly retail – and the mayor and I went toe-to-toe about that,” he said. “I want to see some kind of retail there.”

Childcare centers are allowed with a special use permit, Marchand said.

“It does not require rezoning or any type of variance,” she said. “Nothing else has ever been on that property – it does not even a physical address, and it cannot be sold.

“The chances of getting a grocery store that they can only lease and put in a permanent building are slim to none,” she said.

Marchand said she wanted a facility away from the school campuses to keep infants and toddlers away from older students.

She said she sent out certified notices to residents and property owners in the area about the intentions to locate in their vicinity.

“I turned in enough copies for the zoning commission, and council and three of them said they never saw it,” Marchand said.

The modular buildings are currently in front of MSA East

Cushenberry said he had no problem with the school.

“I have now problem with children – I have two of my own – but it’s the location that concerns me,” he said. “But I’m all about the look for St. Gabriel.”

Marchand said the morning after the meeting that three of the five council members did not get the packet with the rendering of the facility.

On the morning after the meeting, Roy said the move will hurt children most.

“It’s a federal program and we can get federal funding to help teach our children,” she said. “I was born and raised here, and I’m so passionate for these children.

“Sadly, our children lost again,” Roy said.