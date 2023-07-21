LOCAL

Vehicle veers into Bayou Sorrel; officials rule incident a suicide

John Dupont
Post South

Officials ruled suicide as the reason a man drove his car off a public boat landing into Bayou Sorrel on July 16, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dive teams searched for the driver July 17 after crews removed the Nissan SUV from the water.

“He left a note … it was a suicide,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Crews from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office search for the vehicle that plunged into the waters of Bayou Sorrel on Monday, July 17. The incident was ruled a suicide, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The driver was believed to have driven into the waterway about 12:20 p.m. It took crews approximately five hours to pull the vehicle from the bayou.

Sonar systems helped detect the vehicles, Dive teams helped remove the vehicle and rescue the occupant.

The Bayou Sorrel/ Bayou Pigeon and Acadian Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

The driver’s name was not released.