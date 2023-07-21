Vehicle veers into Bayou Sorrel; officials rule incident a suicide

John Dupont

Post South

Officials ruled suicide as the reason a man drove his car off a public boat landing into Bayou Sorrel on July 16, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dive teams searched for the driver July 17 after crews removed the Nissan SUV from the water.

“He left a note … it was a suicide,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

The driver was believed to have driven into the waterway about 12:20 p.m. It took crews approximately five hours to pull the vehicle from the bayou.

Sonar systems helped detect the vehicles, Dive teams helped remove the vehicle and rescue the occupant.

The Bayou Sorrel/ Bayou Pigeon and Acadian Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

The driver’s name was not released.