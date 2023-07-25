Giving Back: Plaquemine first responders participate in Camp Care Kids

John Dupont

Plaquemine Police Officer Craig Graves spent much of the morning last week getting soaked one time after another – and without any complaint.

He was one of the willing victims in a dunking booth, one of several attractions on site during Camp Care Kids, an event that brought together Acadian Swamp Tours and area law enforcement and public safety agencies at the Plaquemine Community Center.

The program was geared toward area youngsters in remission from cancer.

“It’s not about how I feel in all of this,” said Graves, as he towel-dried his hair after multiple dunks into the water. “What matters most today is how those kids feel.”

The event included spacewalks, face-painting, singing and dancing, games and interaction with first responders from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemine Fire Department, Plaquemine Police Department.

Other agencies included the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Addis Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The reaction from the kids makes the work worthwhile, Plaquemine Assistant Police Chief Stephen Engolio said.

“It’s a great morale booster,” he said. “For these kids, things like this mean a lot, even just by seeing the looks on their faces.”

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi gave all children at the event badges as “honorary deputies."

“Being a cancer survivor myself, I thought it was a good opportunity show something to the kids about having a second chance,” he said. “This also gives them a chance to see the good side of law enforcement, and sometimes they don’t get to see the good side.”

Plaquemine Patrol Officer Jada Martin, who has been on the force one year. used one word to describe the event.

“Humbling,” she said. “This makes you realize how fortunate you are, and it makes you appreciative of everything you have.”