Preparation in full gear for 2023-24 Iberville Parish school year

John Dupont

Post South

Students may be out for the summer, but it does not mean everything comes to a stop for a school system.

It does not work that way for teachers and school board office personnel, Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Louis Voiron said.

“People think we’re slow in summer, but we’re busier than people think,” he said.

Since he took over the position last month, Voiron has made the rounds to schools and other entities for his first school year at the helm in Iberville Parish.

Transition has been smooth thus far, he said.

“I’ve been meeting with groups available, small groups at a time, preparing right now for training with our administrators,” he said.

Teachers return to work Aug. 4, while students will head into their first day of class Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“I’m looking forward to the start,” he said. “I think we have a lot of potential to do some really great things, and I’m very excited to get things started.”

The start of the next school year will follow what has been a relatively smooth summer, Voiron said.

“We really haven’t had any big obstacles or challenges,” he said. “We’ve been awaiting guidance from Department of Education on a few items, but we’ve been available for professional development … it’s been a pretty smooth summer all along.”

Board members approved a reorganization of the supervisory staff at its July 10 meeting. Part of that was to increase the public relations and communications to parents and the community.

“We’re also implementing the first year of the strategic plan we developed all of last school year,” he said.

Mathematics has been major focus in the strategic plan. The school system is putting forth a “very specific professional development,” much of what was provided to teachers last week, Voiron said.

“We’re taking a much more focused approach with our district’s instructional leadership team, and really focusing on data to develop long-range goals and plans to address our academic achievement, and at the same time, improve the culture and climate for our kids in our schools,” he said.

PRINCIPALS

Voiron hopes to have principal in place at White Castle High School by the start of the school year.

Robert Primus, who has served three years at the helm of WCHS, to promoted to the position of supervisor instructional technology and career technical education for the school system.

The principal’s job has been posted and the application process is ongoing, the superintendent said.

He expects to have a new leader in place by the start of the school year.

Here are the principals for the next school year in the Iberville School System: