Camp Care brings fun for 49 children from Cancer Services of Baton Rouge

Rodney and Daria Daigle have hosted Camp Care for area children battling cancer and their siblings since 2016. The City of Plaquemine joined forces with the Daigles in 2017, providing use of the Tony Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park and other assistance.

This year’s camp, held July 20, was a huge success, with 49 children from Cancer Services of Baton Rouge attending. The bus bringing the kids was escorted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Addis Police Department, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Plaquemine Police Department.

The kids spent a day enjoying many games and crafts, a photo booth, a petting zoo, a dunking booth and a great lunch. They got plenty of personal attention from the many volunteers, and went home with plenty of prizes at the end of their day in Plaquemine. In addition, Sheriff Brett Stassi deputized the kids and provided each of them with a badge.

Assisting the Daigles and their company, Acadian Swamp Tours, with this year’s event were the City of Plaquemine and Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr., Police Chief Robbie Johnson and the Plaquemine Police Department, Fire Chief Darren Ramirez and the Plaquemine Fire

Department, Beam of Light Tabernacle, Blaze Grills (Paige Rivet and team), GXO (Mike McQuiston and team), Sheriff Brett Stassi and deputies, along with numerous individuals whovolunteered. A last-minute addition was the DEA, which volunteered to hand out goodies to the kids.

“In total we had 75 volunteers, which we call the A Team,” said Daria Daigle. “This has become a day that the children look forward to. Without the help and support of all these agencies and individuals, it would not be possible to do this, and we are grateful to all of them. It is a very rewarding experience, and everyone enjoys it.”

For more information or to donate to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, go to cancerservices.org.