Man surrenders after plowing truck into Bayou Pigeon convenience store

John Dupont

Post South

A Denham Springs man was charged in an auto accident that caused extensive damage to a Bayou Pigeon convenience store Monday, July 24, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Seth Hamilton, 27, allegedly plowed his truck into the Lil’ Pigeon Convenience Store at 39285 Bayou Pigeon Road.

He drove off after he caused extensive damage to the store.

Hamilton surrendered to authorities the next day.

He was charged on counts of hit-and-run and criminal damage to property.

According to Stassi, Hamilton had several DWIs and traffic violations on his record, but the sheriff was not certain that Hamilton was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, owners Donald and Vicki Hebert are working to reopen the business as soon as possible.

“They’re putting up the cinderblocks as we speak,” Vicki Hebert said. “We still have to get carpenters in to rebuild counters, and we have some electrical issues to take care of as well, but we will be back in business shortly.”

The store has been a landmark in the area for more than 50 years.,

It was closed for the night when the accident occurred, she said.

“At least nobody was in there when it happened,” she said. “We’re very pleased that we’ll be back in business shortly, and we’re very lucky nobody was hurt … this all could’ve been so much worse.”