Iberville Parish schools schedule mandatory pre-K/parent orientations
Orientations set for each school pre-K school across Iberville Parish
John Dupont
Post South
The Iberville Parish School District has set times for the 2023 mandatory pre-K parent orientation schedule.
Sessions will be held for each school that accommodates pre-K classes throughout the parish.
Attendance at orientation is mandatory. Parents or guardians who are unable to attend are asked to send someone to represent them and their child if they are unable to attend.
For more information, call (225) 687-5400 (ext. 1099).
Here are the schools, along with dates and starting times:
- Tuesday, Aug. 8: Iberville Elementary, 4 p.m., cafeteria.
- Wednesday, Aug. 9: Dorseyville Elementary School, 4 p.m., cafeteria.
- Thursday, Aug. 10: MSA West Academy, 4 p.m., PAC
- Monday, Aug. 14: North Elementary School, 4 p.m., auxiliary gym.
- Tuesday, Aug. 15: Crescent Elementary School, 4 p.m., main gym.
- Wednesday, Aug. 16: MSA East Academy, 4 p.m., cafetorium.
- Thursday, Aug. 17: East Iberville Elementary, 4 p.m., cafeteria.