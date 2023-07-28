Iberville Parish schools schedule mandatory pre-K/parent orientations

John Dupont

Post South

The Iberville Parish School District has set times for the 2023 mandatory pre-K parent orientation schedule.

Sessions will be held for each school that accommodates pre-K classes throughout the parish.

Attendance at orientation is mandatory. Parents or guardians who are unable to attend are asked to send someone to represent them and their child if they are unable to attend.

For more information, call (225) 687-5400 (ext. 1099).

Here are the schools, along with dates and starting times: