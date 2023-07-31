Iberville Charter Academy Principal Josh Warren upbeat about 2023-24 school year

John Dupont

Josh Warren says he has found the perfect career opportunity.

The Baton Rouge native will move forward on that prospect this school year when he heads into his first full year as principal at Iberville Charter Academy.

“When I first set foot in the school, I could sense that the school had great potential, with the right vision and overhaul,” said Warren, 34. “I realized I had some great people here, and that I just needed to put things into gear.”

The potential is evident.

He will be at the helm of school with 280 students – its highest enrollment ever – which was his target when he took the job during the last school year.

Warren comes to Iberville Charter after previously serving as principal at Crestworth Elementary. He also worked with the Gifted & Talented Program at Bernard Terrace.

His wife serves as Chief of Literacy for the East Baton Rouge School System.

“We’re living the dream,” he said.

Warren is ready to move into this school year and build on new programs, including Spanish immersion and Visual & Performing Arts.

The school also will offer an aquaponics program, in which fish – catfish and bream – provide nutrient-rich material to a soil-less plot to grow cabbage, tomatoes and cucumbers.

“The kids will learn so much how the stem component of it builds these systems with the ecosystem itself, with the fish and plants … so many opportunities to learn in a hands-on way,” Warren said. "There were two days I liked the most – when they rolled out the TV when we watched a movie and when we were about to do a project. Today, kids learn with different modalities of learning. It’s not just 'sit-and-get' anymore.”

The process of teaching now requires a “hands on” approach, and Iberville Charter Academy offers components to put students on the path to learning, Warren said.

To have Elvis Cavalier at the helm of the Performing Arts department, along with courses not offered in a traditional school setting, helps set Iberville Charter Academy apart from other schools, he said.

Warren anticipates further growth in enrollment.

The “Summer Growth” gave students a jumpstart into the next school year through programs such as “Wild About Arts” and the performing arts campaign.

A total of 116 kids participated.

“I think Mr. Cavalier is accepting the challenge, and he’s ready to take things to the next level,” Warren said. “As these programs continue to grow, I anticipate the school will be at capacity within the next year or two.”

He credits the administrative team for starting early to recruit high-quality talent.

Approximately 96% of the entire staff is either certified as a paraprofessional or a classroom teacher. Others are enrolled in programs to achieve certification by the end of the year.

“That’s one big step in the right direction for our staff to be highly qualified and certified,” Warren said. “We’ve also small-grouped our students in grades 3-8 and put together a good systemic plan to move them according to their learning levels.”

ICA plans to take the same approach with K-2 and focus on early literacy programs.

The school also will break its campus into three academies – K-2 (early learning), 3-5 (intermediate) and 6-8 (high school prep.

“I feel like it’s going to be phenomenal as we move forward,” Warren said.

High school prep will offer seven courses – Algebra I, English I, Speech I, Health, Physical Education and Cyber Society – which will provide those students high school credits.

“We want to give area high schools a higher-caliber eighth-grade student, so when they enroll into ninth grade and they have five high school credits already, we will have students with those courses already knocked out,” Warren said. “Those are the types of different things we’re doing to send a better student to the parish schools or wherever we go.

“We’re making good strides here with our systems in place to move our students forward as individuals – not as whole groups anymore,” he said. “We’re taking that learning portfolio and building upon it to see where those needs are.”

Enrollment applications can be found at ibervillecharter.org.

Once an application is completed, the student enrollment administration will contact the parent and invite them on a school tour.

“That’s something different we do to show our hospitality and give the parent a first-hand look of what their kid will experience,” Warren said. “If anyone comes to Iberville Charter, they’ll see how the culture has shifted.

“Whether it’s the district, parish or charter school, we ultimately serve the same parish and same clientele. If we can have all the same students all educated, well-rounded and put together as productive area, that will benefit Iberville Parish as a whole. Our team here is up for the task.”