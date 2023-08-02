Qualifying period Aug. 8-10 for October state, parish primary elections

John Dupont (JDupont@Gannett.com)

Post South

The qualifying period for candidates on the Oct. 14 ballot will run from Aug. 8-10. It includes the gubernatorial primary and elections for local and municipal candidates.

In Iberville Parish, local and municipal candidates can qualify between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Clerk of Court Office in the Iberville Parish Parish Courthouse, 58050 Meriam St.

Federal and state candidates qualify between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge

FEES

Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier's check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.

REGISTRATION

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Sept. 13.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Sept. 23.

VOTING

Early voting is Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 (other than military and overseas voters). Absentee ballots can be found online through the state voter portal or in writing through the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.