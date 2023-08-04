Educator still seeking approval for St. Gabriel early childhood education facility

John Dupont

The battle continues for an early childhood education consultant after the St. Gabriel City Council nixed a zoning request for her to open the city’s first early childhood education facility.

Laura Marchand said her attorney, Pamela Hall, is hashing out the issue with the city in hopes to obtain a permit to open Purple Doves Preschool on Legion Road.

During the July 20 council meeting, an abstention led to a 2-2 deadlock and shot down the motion that would have allowed the permit to open the school.

Councilmen Kelvin York and William Cushenberry voted against the request, while council members Jeffrey Hayes and Melvin Hasten approved. Councilman Hosa Redditt abstained, which nullified the motion.

“Some stances aren’t changing even after trying to meet with them,” she said.

POST/SOUTH reached out to St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. for response. He was not available for comment.

Johnson did not express opposition to the project during last month’s council meeting.

Marchand has not ruled out a lawsuit, but she is exploring other options, including another location.

“We have a lot of branches to figure out,” she said.

She is the director of the six schools that work with children ages 6 months to 3 years old at schools in Iberville Parish. East Iberville is the only area in the parish without that program.

Marchand has worked more than 20 years as a consultant for early childhood programs.

The program had the support of the Iberville Parish School System, said School Board member Theresa Roy, who represents the St. Gabriel area. Marchand launched programs in North Iberville working with the fire marshal, School Board licensing, and different programs for which they receive funding and the compliance work.

Marchand has also done contract work with the state Department of Education to work out kinks in early childhood programs – both in Baton Rouge and Gonzales – before they open to students.

She said she has never encountered opposition to a proposal for an early childhood education facility.

The East Iberville program was a collaborative effort with the Iberville Parish School Board and Early Childhood Supervisor Lydia Canova to work in the educational component to ensure a seamless transition, Marchand said.

“She and I have sat down and worked on everything from picking out tables, chairs, cots, cubbyholes … the whole nine yards,” she said.

The next step will depend on how the City Council responds to her request.

While she would consider an alternate location, the Legion property remains her first choice for the school.

The property is near the intersection of La. 30 and La. 74.

“It’s convenient because the majority of the parents travel that route going to and from work,” Marchand said. “They don’t have to deviate from that route to go somewhere else to pick up their child and then head on home.”

She has been working the project for one year.

During that time, she began working with city engineers to ensure it had sewer and water. She also had to go to parish government to get an address assigned to the property.

“Never in a million years did I think the city’s approval would be a roadblock,” Marchand said.

