Iberville Parish LEAP test scores show improvement

John Dupont

Post South

The Iberville Parish School System showed a modest gain from the previous year in the 2023 LEAP scores released by the Louisiana Department of Education.

The 27 percent mastery-plus on all grades and subjects for the 2023 school year reflected a 2 percent increase from the 2022-23 school year.

The Iberville Parish School System wants a greater improvement next year, Superintendent Dr. Louis Voiron said.

But the increase serves as an indicator that schools in Iberville and most of the Louisiana are moving past the challenges created during the pandemic, he said.

“It gives us a true baseline following COVID-19, because this was a school year when we didn’t have all the interruptions, massive quarantines, sending kids home and dealing with employees who had to quarantine,” he said. “I’m pleased that things are moving forward, and we’re seeing progress.”

PARISHWIDE

Dorseyville showed the highest gain overall with a jump from 24 in 2022 to 29 this year.

East Iberville Elementary/High School improved to 24 percent mastery, up from 20 last year.

Plaquemine High School showed an increase from 25 to 27.

North Iberville High School posted a 31 percent mastery in its first year reopened.

White Castle High School's score of 15 percent mastery – 1 percent lower than last year – was the lowest in the parish.

Crescent Elementary/Junior High had a 5 percent drop from last year, but its 33 score still ranked the highest among the Iberville Parish schools.

SURROUNDING AREA

Ascension Parish’s score of 51 was the highest in the state. It represented a 2 percent increase from the 2022-23 school year.

West Feliciana, another high-performing district, had a 50 percent mastery, an improvement from 46 last year.

The Zachary Community School District’s 51 score reflected a 2 percent slip from ’22.

East Baton Rouge increased from 25 to 27, while Assumption improved from 27 to 30.

Pointe Coupee Parish’s score of 21 was 1 percent higher than the previous year.

West Baton Rouge’s score of 34 percent represented a 4 percent uptick from 2022.

Livingston Parish held steady at 41.