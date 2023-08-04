Longtime Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office captain hospitalized after heart attack

John Dupont

Post South

A longtime captain for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office remains hospitalized after he suffered a massive heart attack.

Captain Tommy Favaron has served more than 30 years with the sheriff’s office. He worked with the Plaquemine Police Department prior to joining the sheriff’s office.

“We’re working with his family, trying to help him,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said. “He has really had a hard time, with three blockages and they had him on a ventilator. But thank God he’s still here.”

“The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is praying for him,” he said. “We’re hoping for his speedy recovery.”

Favaron is also well known in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes for his work as a photography, particularly engagements and weddings.