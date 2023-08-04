Longtime area pastor, Plaquemine High choral music teacher Van Smith Jr. dies at 84

John Dupont

Post South

Funeral services were Aug. 5 for Rev. Van Smith Jr., a longtime pastor at St. Peter Baptist Church and choral music teacher at Plaquemine High School.

Smith died July 25 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was 84.

His lifelong love for music led him to become choral director of Plaquemine High School. Christmas and spring concerts became a school tradition during Smith's 34 years at the helm of the choral music program.

Aside from choral lessons, he mentored students in organ and piano.

According to his obituary, Smith’s life in music began at 5 years old when he sang in church, where his father, the Rev. Van Smith Sr., served as pastor.

Smith followed in his father’s ministerial footsteps when he became pastor at Zion Traveler Baptist Church in New Roads, where he served more than 30 years.

In 1986, he became pastor at both St. Peter Baptist Church on Court Street in Plaquemine and New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. He presided over St. Peter Baptist Church until his death.

He also served as a member of the Iberville, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference, Fourth District Baptist Association, Unity of Church and Denominations, Louisiana Baptist State Convention (as sub-regional vice president), National Baptist Convention U.S.A., Inc.; Plaquemine Municipal Civil Service Board and a former member of “Heritage.”

Smith was survived by his wife, Leola. They were married in 1962.

He is also survived by three children – Van Smith III, Kent B. Smith and Dr. Kimberly Parrott, along with six grandchildren – Gabrielle Smtih, Esq., Dr. Bethany Smith, Caitlin Smith, Nicholas Carroll, Kent Smith Jr., and Noah Carroll. He was also survived by his brother Robert, sister Patricia Askins and sister-in-law Lovey Woods.

He was also survived by four godchildren: Ingrid Williams, Jerome Watts, Marvin Dotson and Breanna Cowart.

A Celebration of Life Through Music was held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

Internment was at Grace Memorial Park.