Motivation, enthusiasm highlight pre-opening event for Iberville Parish school personnel

John Dupont

Post South

Iberville Parish teachers and support personnel gathered Friday at Carl F. Grant Civic Center for activities geared toward the new school year. But it focused on far more than work protocol.

Motivation played a major part in the activities that brought teachers together for the morning session and the support personnel during the afternoon less than one week before the opening of the 2023-24 school year.

“Aside from the teachers this morning, we’ve had our support personnel – we have bus drivers, paraprofessionals, school food service, maintenance, nurses and our school finance department,” Superintendent Dr. Louis Voiron said. “This is a morale booster.”

"The reason for the live event with the social/emotional learning program 'Capturing Kids Hearts' is all about greeting kids the right way every time we see them," he said.

"The program focused on reminding personnel to have kids be a part of developing their norm, having kids sharing things about themselves and building relationships – and utilizing those relationships to maximize the cultural involvement of the school day for every kid in the building.”

The event not only served as a morale booster, but also outlined the most important expectations Voiron has for the personnel. They involve the importance of staff members doing their jobs well but also about loving kids and building relationships.

“It’s also about capturing kids’ hearts and going through the processes,” he said. “Kids don’t learn from people they don’t like. So if teachers don’t have the relationship built, they won’t excel.”