School resource officers will be active at Iberville Parish public schools, sheriff says

John Dupont

Post South

The start of school means a busier time not only for administrators, educators and coaches. For the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and most law enforcement agencies across the United States, it brings patrols in the mornings and evening.

In addition, it means school resource officers are back on campuses.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has staffed a total of 10 SROs across on campuses parishwide for the 2023-24 school year.

“We will have SROs on site, and everything is ready to go,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said. “We sent two to SRO school, and they’ve all done training."

The drills have become common across the nation after 14 shootings that have killed more than 150 children and adults since 1990. Last year, 21 people died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a city of 15,000 in a largely rural area, and several other mass shootings have occurred since May 2022.

It has brought yet another reminder that no city, large or small, is immune to those incidents, which makes the drills more important than ever, Stassi said.

Last week, an incident at a Jewish school in Memphis, Tenn. reaffirmed the need for SRO presence, Stassi said.

“It definitely works," he said. "An SRO stopped a gunman whom police said had attempted a mass shooting.”

Drills also provided instruction for teachers on how to distract a perpetrator. Items ranging from water bottles to packed bookbags play a role in the process. They’re instructed to throw anything that can take a shooter off track in a situation when every second counts.

Metal detectors have become commonplace at schools.

Iberville has an advantage over many school systems in Louisiana because of its agreement with the School Board to put student resource officers on campuses throughout the parish.

The use of SROs has provided another benefit, however.

Their presence on campuses gives students more understanding – and a greater appreciation – for the work of law enforcement officers, Stassi said.

“Since we’ve had them in our schools, we’re seeing far more benefits than just protection against active shooters,” he said. “It’s the everyday thing where the SROs are befriending students, and that’s good for all of us.”