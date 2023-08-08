Louisiana issues statewide burn ban

John Dupont

Post South

Extremely dry conditions statewide and concern over first responder fatigue during the long stretch of dangerously high temperatures led to a burn ban across Louisiana, which took effect Monday.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, issued the statewide cease and desist order for all private burning.

The burn ban will remain in effect until rescinded, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The ban shall not apply to burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

The use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban.

Violation of the Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.