City of Plaquemine wins LMA Community Development Award for Fort Area Park

John Dupont

Post South

The City of Plaquemine won the prestigious Community Development Award in the Louisiana Municipal Association’s Achievement Awards competition this year for the development of the Fort Area Park, which was completed in 2022. The award was given to city officials at the LMA’s annual awards banquet Aug. 5 during LMA’s convention in Alexandria. Plaquemine won in competition among cities of up to 10,000 residents.

Plaquemine has a high-quality park system, with its award-winning City Park and three other parks in other areas of the city. However, a low-income area bounded on the north by the Mississippi River and on the south by La. Hwy. 1 was in need of a park facility so children would not have to cross La. Hwy. 1 to get to a park. The late Selectman Ralph Stassi, who represented the area, brought this to the attention of Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. and other board members.

Officials agreed, and in 2018, work began on a phased project to construct a park in the Fort area, where Selectman Stassi proposed it go. The 2-acre vacant lot with overgrown and scrub trees at the corner of Fort Street and Church Street (La. Hwy. 1 North) was purchased by the city in 2018 at a cost of $55,000.

During 2019, the site was surveyed, and 13 scrub trees were removed. Two large trees were protected and maintained. The rest of the lot was cleared and leveled, which required bringing in a large amount of dirt. This was delayed for six months because of the high level of the Mississippi River. Fencing also was added around the property.

During 2020-2022, the park took shape, despite the COVID pandemic and the resulting spike in construction and equipment costs. A large playground, basketball court and goals, benches, walking trail with lighting, a picnic pavilion with barbeque grill, restroom building and a swing set were added over three years.

a ribbon-cutting for the park was held in 2021, but the park was not completed until the spring of 2022, with the swing set being the last equipment installed. During the construction, the city was assisted by the Plaquemine Garden Club, which planned and helped install landscaping around the Fort Area Park sign, and crepe myrtle trees along the fence line at the highway.

The result was that a neglected and overgrown lot next to La. Hwy. 1 was reinvented into a park benefiting the area and also uplifting the view of visitors passing on La. Hwy. 1. In addition, area residents and children now have a safe park with quality facilities that is used daily, helping create pride in the area and city.