Iberville Parish schools open with smooth first week, Superintendent Louis Voiron says

John Dupont

Post South

A smooth transition into the job of superintendent has led into start of the 2023-24 school year for first-year Iberville Parish Schools chief Dr. Louis Voiron.

He spent the opening week of school visiting campuses to gauge feedback.

“Overall, I’ve gotten smooth, positive feedback,” said Voiron, who began his post on July 1. “I’m seeing smiling faces in our schools, which is always a great sign.”

It’s a school year that has not opened with pandemic restrictions that had been commonplace in previous years.

Instead, the focus has been on the “normal activities” teachers and administrators address during the first weeks of the 180-day school year.

“The first week is getting all of our kids in and acclimated,” Voiron said. “Our opening overall has been pretty smooth.”

The school system held “meet-and-greet” events throughout the parish, which opened the door to parents and guardians.

Aside from the teachers, the gatherings served another purpose.

“We have some new administrations in place across the parish” he said. “On the district level, we have a lot of new faces – including myself – and we laid out the expectations of what we want accomplished.

“So far, everything has been well received and we’re moving forward in a good direction,” Voiron said.

The process is not a routine that goes unchanged year to year.

To the contrary, no two school years have been alike for the superintendent, who will enter his 30th year in education in January.

“Every school year is like every person – a different DNA. Different issues and things you must deal with, communicable diseases you deal with like the flu, extreme cold weather that comes through,” Voiron said.

“Regardless of what Mother Nature or what bureaucracy is thrown our way, what we have to do for our kids is our top priority,” he said. “Every year has a different dynamic, but at the end of the day, our mission is to take care of our kids.”