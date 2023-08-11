Stephen Engolio goes unopposed for interim Plaquemine police chief

John Dupont

Post South

The new interim police chief for the City of Plaquemine likely will likely take office within two weeks.

Stephen Engolio, who has worked as assistant police chief for the Plaquemine Police Department since August 2022, went unopposed during the qualification period for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former department head Kenny Payne.

Robbie Johnson has served as acting PPD Chief since the Board of Selectmen appointed him to the post in December. Johnson said he had no intentions of running for the seat.

He could take office Aug. 21, after the end of a state-mandated waiting period of 10 days to contest Engolio’s candidacy.

Engolio said he will not celebrate until he knows he take the job – and it will not allow him much time to get comfortable in the post.

The one-year period will cover the remainder of Payne’s term, which will lead into a general election for city races, including the full four years as police chief.

Engolio will continue in a “business as usual” approach through the end of the interim.

“I think people appreciate my style of law enforcement – open-door policies, fairness and empathy,” he said. “But I’ll never apologize for taking criminals off the street.

“I’m completely unapologetic about that part, but I do understand people, and it’s a huge dynamic most people don’t understand,” Engolio said. “We’ll get criminals off the streets, but what many don’t understand or seem to address is that the criminal’s family usually didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “Those people are hurting, too, so you have to look at the whole thing.”

Engolio had come out of retirement after more than 30 years with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson has said he has no intentions of running for a four-year term as police chief. He took the post last December when Payne retired after Payne entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office.

Engolio had retired from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office last year but accepted an offer to become assistant chief last year.

Engolio has spent much of his life in law enforcement, which most recently included work as chief criminal deputy under Sheriff Brett Stassi and Brent Allain.

He served as a deputy under then-sheriff Freddie Pitre, a job he began Aug. 1, 1983, less than three months after he graduated from Plaquemine High School.

Engolio also served under Brent Allain, who succeeded Pitre in 2000.

He also served under current Sheriff Brett Stassi. Engolio retired the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office on June 30, 2022.

During his career, Engolio served as a detective in the narcotics unit and soon earned the rank of lieutenant.

During his time in narcotics, Engolio was a SWAT Team Leader. He created and led a Narcotic Entry Team.

Engolio served in that capacity until he was appointed as chief criminal deputy in July of 2000 by Allain.

Engolio held that position for 22 years, spanning the tenure of two sheriffs.