Addis man arrested after shooting on Bayou Road in Plaquemine

An Addis man faces a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot a Plaquemine man Friday afternoon, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vicimin Stevens, 39, was arrested for the shooting death of Donald Ray Brown, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Friday on Folse Street, just off Bayou Road.

Stevens allegedly used a shotgun in the slaying.

“He (Stevens) told us that this guy had been picking on him and picking on him, and he had enough,” Stassi said.

Stevens had an extensive criminal record, the sheriff said.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stevens is in custody at the Iberville Parish Jail.

Bond has not been set.