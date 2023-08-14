White Castle Police Department situation improving after budget issues, chief says

John Dupont

Post South

Two months after budget issues arose between the White Castle Police Department and the town’s mayor and council, Police Chief Harold Brooks sees signs of improvement.

The addition of a deputy Sheriff Brett Stassi provided the department has helped the WCPD keep the budget intact.

In June, Stassi provided a full-time deputy to help the town police department, which had hit a deep budget shortfall.

“The sheriff’s office has been doing a great job helping us out and backing us up,” Brooks said. “It’s always been a help within the community.

“We’re not where we want to be as a department, but things are turning for the better. We’re trying to keep our fleet above water until we’re able to get more vehicles and concentrate more on protecting the people and keeping the department moving.”

Stassi said he remains committed to helping the department to keep law enforcement on the streets.

Brooks said he makes up for a lot of the hours that would have otherwise cost more overtime.

“We’ve eliminated a lot of our overtime, which is one of the reasons I’m working as much as I work and patrolling as much as I patrol, while trying to stay on top of the administrative part of the work,” he said.

Part of it involves the budget, but another issue plays a part in his extra hours.

It’s harder to find officers.

“Not everyone wants to be a police officer like it used to be … it’s getting more dangerous,” he said. “You’ll never get rich as a law enforcement officer. It involves countless hours, it’s hard to be with the family – and grandkids, in this state of my career. Time is an issue, and it’s very much that way where I’m out.”

He said his relationship with the Town Council is better than what some TV reports suggested in June.

“It gave the wrong perception,” Brooks said. “We’re working together as we’re as hard as we can to keep the community as safe as possible.”