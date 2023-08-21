Iberville school bus issues minimal, but heat remains a challenge, superintendent says

John Dupont

Post South

The Iberville Parish School System has one advantage over neighboring parishes on one issue at the start of the school year, but local schools continue to grapple with what every school in Louisiana faces at the start of 2023-24 session.

While Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes have drawn the ire of parents and bus drivers because of the lack of air conditioning on school buses, it has not been a problem for Iberville.

"All of our buses are air-conditioned, so that hasn’t been a problem area we’ve had to face, certainly not anywhere to the extreme as other parishes," Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Louis Voiron said. "We haven’t had any issues or interruptions in our bus service so far."

The Iberville Parish School System leases its buses, but continues to employ bus drivers -- and that may become a challenge, he said.

"We do have a shortage of bus drivers, although it has not led to delays," Voiron said. "But, yes, we are looking for bus drivers."

The shortage of bus drivers is not limited to Iberville. A shortage of drivers -- coupled with issues over pay -- led to a sickout Friday in East Baton Rouge.

The heat remains the biggest problem in the school system, Voiron said.

Triple-digit temperatures and spiked humidity have led schools to make adjustments.

"When it comes to the athletic program, that’s governed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and state law, so we make sure they’re in compliance with all of that," Voiron said. "As for regular school days, we make sure kids have access to water and that they’re not on the playground too long."

The heat has altered protocol for the pre-K program that is supposed to kick off this week in area schools.

Pre-K schools traditionally allow up to an hour of outdoor play each day, but the temeratures above 100 degrees may force the school system to curtail the time.

"We’re going to have to make adjustments with that, because we can’t have them out there for 60 minutes when dealing with this kind of extreme heat," Voiron said. "I’m 51, and I’ve never seen us have 14 or so consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures without rain.

"Normally, we’re in that afternoon thunderstorm pattern, and that’s just not happening this year," he said.

The heat also could lead to problems with the air conditioning systems throughout the school system, according to Voiron.

The school system used its Facebook page to notify parents that the air conditioning systems in parish schools are struggling because of the heat.

"It's 101 degrees outside, and we’re not going to get those buildings down to 71 degrees," he said. "It’s too much of a difference in temperatures, so we have our maintenance crews and outside contractors coming in to repair AC systems, because they’re being pushed to their limits."

The school system has an energy management plan in place that shuts down the system a given time in the afternoon when the schools clear, and restarts it in the morning.

The parish maintenance department changed the schedule on that for it to come on much earlier in the morning to chill the schools before sunrise, Voiron said.

The school system uses chiller-based system, and it takes longer to cool the water in the ongoing heat wave.

The school system is doing all it can to prevent more dificulties during the record heat.

"We’re troubleshooting those areas where we are, and asking people to be patient and understand we’re dealing with something we’ve never seen in a lifetime," Voiron said. "In previous summers, you’d get two or three days of 99 or 100, but we’ve had days as hot as 105, and that’s without the heat index, and with extreme humidity ... it's like nothing we've seen before."